Tanzania: Joy As Karatu School Accident Survivors Touch Down At Kilimanjaro Airport

Samaritan Purse Aircraft carrying three survivors of the Karatu School bus accident touched down at Kilimanjaro International Airport(KIA) at 9:30 am East Africa Local time.

This was after an 18-hour flight from Charlotte, United States, where they had been flown for treatment after they sustained injuries in an accident that killed 29 pupils, two of their teachers, and driver in May.

They were accompanied by their parents and health workers who were by the children's side to the US for treatment.

For the past three months, they have been receiving treatment in the US hospital.

There was a grand reception at KIA where regional leaders, residents and families gathered to receive the children. SingidaSouth MP LazaroNyalandu coordinated the reception alongside other regional authorities.