Kenya: Nairobi Commuter Train Grounded Over Staff Strike

Nairobi — Commuter train services in Nairobi ground to a halt this morning as employees boycotted work over salary arrears.

A number of employees that talked to Capital FM Business say they are yet to be paid last month's salary.

The employees also claim that Rift Valley Railways has not been remitting their pension benefits to their pension fund for the last one year.

They worry that once the Rift Valley Railways Concession is over this month, they will lose their one-year retirement benefits.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanus Maina, however, told Capital FM Business that the Rift Valley Railways is dealing with the matter and the commuter train service will resume soon.