18 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Commuter Train Grounded Over Staff Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Commuter train services in Nairobi ground to a halt this morning as employees boycotted work over salary arrears.

A number of employees that talked to Capital FM Business say they are yet to be paid last month's salary.

The employees also claim that Rift Valley Railways has not been remitting their pension benefits to their pension fund for the last one year.

They worry that once the Rift Valley Railways Concession is over this month, they will lose their one-year retirement benefits.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanus Maina, however, told Capital FM Business that the Rift Valley Railways is dealing with the matter and the commuter train service will resume soon.

Kenya

'Al-Shabaab' Beheads Three, Torches Houses in Witu, Lamu

Suspected Al-Shabaab fighters have beheaded there people and torched houses in dawn attack on Maleli Village of Witu in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.