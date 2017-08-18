A 10-year-old boy allegedly choked a four-year-old to death by pouring sand into his mouth at the Onghumbula area's Ashipepa village on Wednesday.

Police at Onayena in the Oshikoto region opened a murder docket in the case.

Crime investigations coordinator in the region, deputy commissioner Naomi Katjiua confirmed the incident in a crime report yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Samwel Kasheeta, while the identity of the suspect has been withheld because he is a minor.

According to Katjiua, the incident took place at Kasheeta's family homestead at about 17h00 when the two children were left unsupervised.

The suspect is a neighbour.

"It is alleged the deceased and suspect were left together without supervision in the house, and while playing, the suspect poured sand into the deceased's mouth, and he suffocated," Katjiua stated.

The docket would now be submitted to the Office of the Prosecutor General for a decision whether to prosecute or not. The body of the deceased has been taken to the Onandjokwe Lutheran Hospital near Ondangwa for a post-mortem.

In another incident on Wednesday at about 16h00 along Mersey Street in Wanaheda, Windhoek, the body of a baby was found by a schoolchild after dogs were found feeding on it.

Police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi said in the crime report that the gender of the baby could not be determined as the bottom part of the body was already eaten up by the dogs. It is suspected that the baby was dumped there.

No arrest has been made yet, and the police are requesting the public to assist in tracing the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact deputy commissioner Agas on 081 124 2649, or the nearest police station. Meanwhile, police said Tuarikomeho Muambo (29) was fatally stabbed at the Otjokavare village in the Kunene region on Wednesday after he had an argument with his assailant.

Fillipus Paulus' body was found hanging in his room on Wednesday at about 21h00 at the Okandjengedi location at Oshakati. Police suspect that Paulus committed suicide, although he did not leave any note.