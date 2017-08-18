Botswana: BMC Moves to Address Delayed Payments

Letlhakane — Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) has entered in to a partnership with BancABC in a strategy to hasten and address farmers' delayed payments.

Francistown abattoir plant manager, Mr Bosiela Saubi stated Wednesday during a kgotla meeting with farmers in Letlhakane. Mr Saubi stated that delayed payments for farmers which went up to three months had been a challenge at BMC which impacted negatively on farmers.

This he said resulted in farmers stopping to selling to BMC with the abattoir currently having only 23 cattle. Livestock procurement executive manager, Mr Kenneth

Makubate said through BancABC partnership, farmers' payments would be done within a period of less than 14 days.

Cattle paid through BancABC he said were those sent directly to the abattoir and not transit through the feedlot.

Mr Makubate said payment through cheques had been stopped and replaced with cash card. BancABC official, Mr Bernard Mzizi said the arrangement would enhance payment to farmers. Mr Mzizi explained that cash card would operate as a prepaid and would not attract bank charges.

He implored farmers to sell to the BMC considering that Francistown abattoir only had a few cattle. A farmer, Mr Gobotswang Letebele doubted that BMC and BancABC partnership would have any positive results.

He complained that BMC buying price was too low compared to what Namibia and South Africa offered, requesting BMC management to explain why they could not increase prices.

Another farmer, Mr Potoko Bogopa suggested that Bancabc transfer money into farmers' existing accounts rather than opening new ones for farmers, saying the partnership should be a matter between the two organisations and should not involve farmers.

Ms Tlhabologo Makgesi requested an explanation on how those who sold through cooperative societies would be assisted with payment.

Another farmer expressed doubt in BMC and BancABC partnership, saying partnerships dissolved at some point.

In response Mr Makubate urged farmers to remain calm and give the partnership benefit of the doubt and see if it could not bring positive results.

He said they would only make payments for cattle that did not go through feedlots and an arrangement would be made for cattle that go through such, explaining that their wish was to have farmers sell cattle ready for slaughter.

Source : BOPA