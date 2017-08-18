16 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: MTN Seeks Greater Opportunities for Girls in ICT

By Adeyemi Adepetun

Mobile network operator, MTN has expressed support for the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) global campaign to encourage more young women to consider careers in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.

This follows the company's realisation that they are critical to the sustainability of ICT in the country.

Its General Manager, Regulatory Affairs, Oyeronke Oyetunde, made the commitment yesterday at the celebration of the 'International Girls in ICT Day 2017' organised by 'eBusiness Life' magazine.

Commenting on the theme of this year's campaign: "Expanding Horizons, Changing Attitudes,' Oyetunde said empowering the female folk has become more urgent, especially as most countries now forecast shortage of skilled ICT professionals in the next decade.

"This is why it is even more important that we attract young women into the technology space, which will not only empower them, but also serve as a springboard to overcome cultural and social barriers that may prevent them from accessing life-changing opportunities.

"We need to create opportunities if we are to sustain healthy growth rates for the overall benefit of the industry," she said.

She added that MTN's support for the campaign was further motivated by the growing number of women in the company who are doing well in a field that used to be the exclusive preserve for men.

"In MTN, we have many women occupying leading, technology-based positions. For instance, Lynda Saint-Nwafor is MTN's Chief Enterprise Business Officer."

