Botswana: Khama Wishes Dalai Lama Well

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has wished His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama a full and speedy recovery.

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama was at the last minute unable to travel to Botswana to attend the 31st Mind & Life Dialogue in the interest of his health.

"It remains my hope that upon his ability to embark upon international travel, he will visit Botswana in the not too distant a future. This I have communicated with His Holiness," he said.

In his remarks at the 31st Mind & Life Dialogue themed: Botho/Ubuntu: A Dialogue on Spirituality, Science and Humanity, President Khama revealed that he was actively working on hosting a Summit of Noble Peace Laureates in Botswana.

The Tswana cultural concept of Botho, he said, had universal meaning and value, as Botho was about maintaining social harmony of a community by fully acknowledging and respecting the humanity and human needs of each and every individual living within it.

"In this respect, Botho dovetails with the Biblical golden rule that calls on us to 'Do unto others as we would wish them to do unto ourselves', he said.

In its focus on the universal value of Botho, the three days dialogue that was also attended by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, brought together distinguished individuals from within Botswana, wider African region, along with individuals of note from around the world.

The dialogue was meant to; explore the indigenous African ethic of Botho/Ubuntu as it relates to Buddhist ideas of interdependence and compassion, examine current scientific understanding of how humans' interconnectedness impacts one another for good or ill.

Additionally, the dialogue was also meant to understand how Botho/Ubuntu could be distorted to maintain cultural norms and systems of power that lead to oppression of, and violence against women, children and other marginalised groups and envision how human connectedness could heal division, forgive profound transgression and point toward a richer understanding of what it means to be human.

Sadly, President Khama said the world was still faced with many challenges bred from negative and divisive tendencies towards intolerance and oppression, leading to marginalisation and violence and expressed hope that common values of democracy, peace and harmony embedded in the values of Botho could serve as a signpost to arriving at a more just and peaceful world.

Even today, he said, human trafficking, slavery, racial, religious and ethnic intolerance still existed, stressing that political intolerance, which ushered in divisions in society and even violence that saw the intimidation and arrest of opposition leaders was unacceptable.

Botswana, President Khama said, was a strong advocate of the International Criminal Court that sought to hold those implicated in crimes against humanity accountable, including leaders.

Due to lack of democracy and violation of basic human rights driven by self-interest, greed and corruption, including by leaders and governments, he said too many people around the world still lived in environments where freedom remained an aspiration rather than a norm.

"We also have calamities, especially natural disasters that bring about a lot of despair and suffering. Often times, we seek spiritual guidance to address many of these challenges, especially the need to be compassionate and help others in times of need. We in Botswana have tried to inculcate this desire through including such values in our long term Visions," he added.

The recently ended Vision 2016, he said, spoke to values of 'A Compassionate, Just, and Caring Nation', which led to initiatives aimed at assisting the less privileged in the society and the world over.

Additionally, he said Vision 2036, in its core pillar for Human and Social Development, also affirmed that Botho would be the cornerstone that guides lives in the future.

This Vision, he said, also asserted that 'true human development will only be realised by addressing the spiritual, as well as physical wellbeing of our people. It therefore affirms this as its primary goal'.

Vision 2036, he said, further committed 'us to ensuring that marginalised populations be empowered to positively contribute to their own and the nation's development. We shall thus continue to strive for a society where all men and women have equal opportunities to actively participate in the economic, social, cultural and political development of their country and beyond.'

He commended Mind & Life Institute for its commitment to showcasing a discourse on Botho, as well as to expanding its work and historical conversations to include the African perspectives and voices for the first time.

Mind & Life Institute president, Ms Susan Bauer-Wu hailed President Khama as a courageous leader who embodied Botho and cared about the people of Botswana and inspired and empowered them by emphasising human rights and democratic values. President Khama, she said, also cared deeply for the land and was passionate about animals.

Despite all the intense pressure against hosting the conference in Botswana, Ms Bauer-Wu said President Khama had been unwavering in his support for Mind & Life Institute to host the conference in the country.

"His courage to stand strong on moral principles is a refreshing example to leaders everywhere throughout the world," she added.

Mind & Life Dialogues began in 1987 as intimate discussions and has grown to include large public and private events at locations around the world. The dialogues are conversations between the Dalai Lama and leading scientists and scholars, addressing critical issues of modern life at the intersection of scientific and contemplative understanding.

Source : BOPA