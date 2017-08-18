Botswana: Ipelegeng Benefits Many

Kanye — Kanye Administrative Authority (KAA) chairperson, Mr Tlhomamo Dibeela says Ipelegeng continues to provide temporary employment as a relief to the less privileged in the community.

Councillor Dibeela said this when officially opening K A A full council meeting on Monday that Ipelegeng had employed a total of 5 542 beneficiaries of which 4 004 were females and 1 520 males.

He said from the numbers; 1 667 were youth of which 1 164 were females and 503 males. He said the programme had employed 293 suppliers of which 245 were females, 48 males and 72 youth.

Mr Dibeela said with effect from August 1, KAA Ipelegeng quota had been increased by 113, saying it was a welcome development as it had been their cry that a lot of people remained un-absorbed due to limited quota.

He said destitute housing had been allocated amount of P1. 5million for 2017/18 financial year to implement 20 destitute houses. Three houses have not started since the beneficiaries did not have plots.

Concerning home improvement (SHHA), the chairperson explained that 42 house improvements for financial year 2015/16 were at different stages, 39 houses were completed, while three were at finishing stage. He said 55 projects were approved, 41 were completed, 12 were at finishing stage while two houses were at roofing level.

He said for D4 scale and below housing initiative, they managed to approve eight projects where one project was completed.

He said the programme was faced with a challenge of some beneficiaries who were reluctant to take part in the construction processes of the projects, hence delayed project to complete on time.

He said the sub district had funded 102 turkey houses which currently were coordinated by Botswana Housing Corporation adding that the construction of the houses was progressing well.

He said 99 houses were completed, two were at finishing stage, and one house was at sub- structure level. He added that there were people who were not servicing their SHHA loans.

About Youth Development Fund Programme, Mr Dibeela said the allocation budget was P2 million per constituency for financial year 2017/18.

Source : BOPA