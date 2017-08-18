Gaborone — Canon Jaguars piled in 10 tries and nine conversions to thrash UB Rhinos 68-14 in a one-sided Super Rugby match played on Wednesday at Livingstone Kolobeng College.

Winger Russell Dinha opened the floodgates with a try in the 16th minute, while scrumhalf Ishmael Pelaelo made a conversion. Jaguars dazzled their opponents with breath-taking speed in the first half and increased their lead to 14-0 in the 20th minute with a try and conversion by Pelaelo.

Rhinos pulled seven points back four minutes later, but Adrian Zvarevashe and Ronaldo Fortune quickly reasserted Jaguars dominance with two more tries.

Fly half Godknows Mavara added a brace while Pelaelo added four conversions to give Jaguars a commanding 42-7 halftime lead.

Dinha broke free on the right wing to extend the lead seven minutes into the second half before Marshall Mgudizvidga did likewise on the left wing. Midway through the second half, replacement centre Tyrone Golding touched down after bursting through before setting free Pride Nyameu to complete Jaguars' try scoring job.

Pelaelo, who was clinical in his kicking duties, made four more conversions in the second half.

Rhinos reduced the deficit to 68-14 late in the match through a try scored by Mzwandile Munyamane and a conversion by Mani Mani.

The victory moved Jaguars off the bottom of the Super Rugby log and up to position three with 17 points from seven matches, while Rhinos slipped down to last place with 14 points.

Jaguars will continue their challenge to reach the Super Rugby final when they visit log leaders BDF Cheetahs on Saturday at SSKB Stadium at 2pm, and their manager Feddy Mutenheri was optimistic that his side would continue its rich vein of form.

"We have beaten BDF Cheetahs in the last two weeks. We are the ones who stopped their winning streak. So I will be happy to play them next weekend, and whatever the scoreline we get, we have already proved that we can challenge any team. This week we have completed the beating of three big teams," he said.

Jaguars defeated Cheetahs 20-16 in their last match played a fortnight ago. Last weekend they beat Hogs 19-12.

"Our objective is to be the champions of this league and we believe we are on course to achieve what we have set ourselves to achieve at the beginning," Mutenheri added.

Rhinos will meet Hogs at Wharic Park on Saturday in another Super Rugby match, which will kick off at 4pm. BOPA

