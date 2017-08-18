Gaborone — All eyes will be on Isaac 'Badman'Makwala and Nijel Amos on Sunday to see if they can redeem their country's pride at Grand Prix Birmingham Diamond League to be staged at Alexander Stadium on Sunday.

Makwala who was controvencially withdrawn from 400 metres final at the IAAF World Championships will compete in the 200 metres event.

The Tutume -born made headlines after IAAF medical delegate withdrew him from the 200 metres heat and 400 metre final after being allegedly diagnosed with an infectious disease.

He was then allowed to run alone in the 200m heat, running in lane seven under pouring rain. Although the event is not his favourite, he did not disappoint as he proceeded until the finals where he finished on position six with a time of 20.44.

Now, Sunday will be a totally different field and a slight change of line, given that the entry list is made up with the likes of Canadian Aaron Brown, World 200 metres champion, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, French Christophe

Lemaitre, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Daniel Talbot, of Great Britain, while USA will be represented by Ameer Webb, and Isiah Young.

However Makwala said in an interview that what happened to him in London was now water under the bridge.

"I am just feeling well and my body is ready to run again. I have forgotten about what happened and I need to move on now," he said.

As for Amos, it remains to be seen if he will deal with the pushing and shoving which denied him a podium finish at the World Championships.

He will be facing three athletes who shared the track with him in the finals being Polish silver medallist Adam Kszczot, and Kenyan Kipyegon Bett, who won a bronze medal. Other athletes will be Elliot Giles, Kyle

Langford, and Guy Learmonth, of Great Britain, Kenyan Asbel Kiprop, Canadian Brandon McBride, from USA there is Clayton Murphy and Erik Sowinski while Netherlands will be represented by Bram Som.

Amos said in an interview that his focus and eyes were now on the Diamond League final price.

He said he took some days off after world championships, adding that now his aim was to continue dominating diamond league circuit

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) former secretary general, Legojane Kebaitse said Amos shows a tremendous improvement after battling with injuries.

He said the athlete was a medal contender in London but was let down by his strategy, adding that he was confident that Amos was contending to win 800m Diamond League final, and he is going to prove he was bound to win in London

Talking about Makwala, he said he was one of the best athletes ever to come out of Botswana.

Kebaitse said his competitors should watch out for him as he was likely to come back with guns blazing post London.

He said his strongest challenge remains Wayde Van Niekerk in the absence of Kirani James adding that Makwala's anger comes from the 400m than 200m.

"Looking at the 200m entries, he is the fastest this season with a time of 19:77, and he may want to revenge in the event," he said.

Source : BOPA