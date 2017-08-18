Mauritius: Maisons Des Pêcheurs Receive Rs 3.5 Million for Renovation Purposes

press release

A total of Rs 3.5 million has been allocated for the renovation of the three Maisons des Pêcheurs located at Tamarin, Cap Malheureux and Mahébourg respectively. This decision follows discussions with the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. The objective is to provide support and the necessary facilities to the various fishermen cooperative societies into commercialising their fish catch.

This statement was made yesterday by the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, during a site visit at the Maison des Pêcheurs of Tamarin whereby he stated that renovation works will start at the Maison des Pêcheurs of Tamarin.

He highlighted the need to give a boost to the existing Maisons des Pêcheurs and recalled that the fishermen community is already benefiting from various schemes among which the acquisition of semi-industrial vehicles as announced in budget 2017-2018. He further underlined that the three Maisons des Pêcheurs, which are under the responsibility of his Ministry, were put at the avail of the Mauritius Fishermen's Cooperative Federation (MFCF) since 1970 with the objective to provide the fishermen cooperatives with the various amenities to store and transform their fish catch into value-added fish products and its derivatives.

The Minister also pointed out that the MFCF will be empowered to provide better assistance to the different fishermen's cooperative societies. The Federation will also have the possibility of setting up joint ventures with other stakeholders so as to acquire the necessary expertise and continuous training, added Mr Bholah. The joint ventures, he said, will subsequently enable the Maisons des Pêcheurs to commercialise value-added fish products more easily in order to generate maximum revenue possible.