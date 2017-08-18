18 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Slave Route Project - International Meeting to Be Held in Mauritius in November

Mauritius will host, in November 2017, the Meeting of the International Scientific Committee of the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) Slave Route Project. A conference on slavery will be also held.

The main objectives of the Slave Route Project are to break the silence and make universally known the subject of the transatlantic slave trade and slavery in the Indian Ocean, Caribbean and the Mediterranean regions, with its causes and modalities.

The other goals are also to highlight the global transformations and cultural interactions that have resulted from the history of slave trade and contribute to a culture of peace by promoting reflection on cultural pluralism, intercultural dialogue and the construction of new identities and citizenships.

The Slave Route is an intercultural project administered, coordinated and monitored by the UNESCO's Department of Intercultural Dialogue and Pluralism for a Culture of Peace to gain better understanding of the transatlantic slave trade in the 18th century.

