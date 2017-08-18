South Africa have got their World Student Games campaign off to a winning start in Taipei, Taiwan.

Football is the only code in action ahead of Saturday's opening ceremony. The South African team will take part in nine different sports codes.

The South African women's side beat Great Britain and Northern Ireland 3-1 in their opening Student Games Group D fixture.

They trailed 1-0 at halftime to a Lucy Quinn goal, but bounced back with three second-half goals.

Banyana Banyana player Refiloe Jane got SA on the scoreboard, the Tshwane University of Technology player netting from the penalty spot in the 47th minute.

That was followed by a late brace from University of Western Cape's Thembi Ktatlana, who scored in the 82nd and 85th minutes.

Match statistics showed good domination by South Africa, who had 58% of the possession and 17 shots compared to 10.

South Africa's next match is against Russia on Sunday.