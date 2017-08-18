Uganda: Soldiers Beat Man to Death

Grief struck residents of Mutungo ward in Kampala after a resident was killed in what locals called cold blood.

Rogers Waiswa, 28 was beaten into a coma and dumped at Mutungo police post on Tuesday night after allegedly stealing a bag of cement from a construction site of Brig. Matayo Kyaligonza who was not home at the time of the incident. It is alleged that UPDF soldiers guarding the home of Uganda's ambassador to Burundi, killed Waiswa.

"The information we have is that he had been at the site most of the evening demanding his pay and when it came to night, the guards wanted him to leave.

"We think they started to beat him when he insisted on payment before departure," Mutungo ward councillor to Makindye Ssabagabo municipality, Ahmed Ssekyanzi told Daily Monitor.

When Waiswa lost consciousness, residents allege that the soldiers dumped him at Mutungo police post cells where he died on Wednesday night at around 1am from bleeding and his injuries.

The chairperson of Mutungo Ms Stephania Mukasa said the deceased had been brought from Busoga to perform support duties for the builders.

Another resident speaking on condition of anonymity said that he met three soldiers as he drove back home.

"Two were in full uniform, another in T-Shirt and military trousers while the other one was in civilian clothes. When they saw the lights they pretended to been giving way. I only learnt they had been beating a resident after the news of his death," he said.

Police reacts

Kampala metropolitan spokesperson Emiluan Kayima clarified that Waiswa died outside the police cells and that police are investigating two soldiers.

"Two soldiers are being investigated on suspicion that they assaulted and eventually murdered one Rogers Waiswa in Mutungo, Kajjansi. The incident happened on 15th, 8, 2017 when the late was brought to Mutungo police post and his accusers, now our suspects claimed that he had stolen a bag of cement from the construction site where these soldiers are guards," Kayima said.

"The police post could not accept the "suspect", because he was badly assaulted. They advised the soldiers to take him to hospital first. He was found dead where he was probably abandoned. Police took the body to Mulago Hospital for post-mortem and mounted a hunt for the soldiers, "Kayima added.

He added that sticks used to whip the deceased were recovered at the construction site. One other person who had come along with the two soldiers was arrested to help with the investigations.