Namibia: City Shooter Pleads for Forgiveness

A DAY after being convicted of murder, businessman Rodney Shaningua tearfully told a judge in the Windhoek High Court this week that he was willing to go on his knees in front of the widow of the man he killed to ask for her forgiveness.

Shaningua (45) was overcome by emotions after telling judge Christie Liebenberg on Tuesday that he wanted to ask the widow of Finnish citizen Marko Rönni (42) to forgive him over the loss of her husband.

"I admit responsibility," Shaningua said while giving evidence in mitigation of sentence after he had been found guilty on charges of murder and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

"I am taking the responsibility in my hands because it is through my hands that someone lost his life," he said. However, he added, the shooting incident in which Rönni was killed would not have happened had Rönni not tried to drive away after a collision between his and Shaningua's cars.

Shaningua continued that he wanted to ask, from the depths of his heart, Rönni's widow, children and the rest of his family to forgive him. He said he acknowledged the presence of Rönni's wife, dentist Esther Shamena-Rönni, in court during his trial, and as he did not previously have an opportunity to apologise to her in person, he wanted to go on his knees before her to ask her forgiveness.

Shaningua broke down in tears as he said that. Judge Liebenberg postponed his sentencing to 31 August after hearing final oral arguments from defence lawyer Slysken Makando and deputy prosecutor general Karin Esterhuizen on Wednesday.

Shaningua's claim that he acted in self-defence when he fired nine shots at Rönni's car, which he said was speeding towards him, in the Southern Industrial Area in Windhoek during the night of 8 to 9 August 2015, was rejected when judge Liebenberg convicted him of murder, committed without a direct intention to kill, on Monday this week.

The shooting happened after Rönni's car had collided with the rear end of a parked car in which Shaningua was sitting behind the steering wheel.

Two eyewitnesses at the scene testified during his trial that Shaningua had a pistol in his hands as he got out of his car. He first fired shots at the wheels of Rönni's vehicle, and continued firing as the car passed him and drove away.

One of the shots, fired from the side and at an angle from behind, struck Rönni in the back, and was fatal.

Esterhuizen argued on Wednesday that Rönni was brutally murdered. The fact that Shaningua was found guilty of murder committed with an indirect intention to kill did not make the conviction less serious, she said.

She also argued that Shaningua's expression of remorse came only after a trial during which he denied guilt, and was not genuine.

It was inevitable that Shaningua would have to be sentenced to a term of imprisonment, Esterhuizen said.

Makando argued that Shaningua had shown genuine regret and a willingness to atone for the crime of which he was found guilty. He was not someone who had to be permanently removed from society, Makando also argued.

He suggested that the sentences to be imposed on the two charges should be ordered to run concurrently. Esterhuizen agreed with that proposal.

Esterhuizen also asked the judge to declare Shaningua unfit to possess a firearm for five years after his eventual release from prison. Shaningua did not have any objection to being declared unfit to possess a firearm for a period, Makando said.

Shaningua has been in custody since his arrest two years ago.