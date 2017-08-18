Namibia: Complaints Dog Kavango Swapo Conferences

SWAPO members in the Kavango East and West regions have complained that the recently concluded regional conferences were illegal.

Party members from the two regions wrote to Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba to complain that delegates elected to attend the party's congress in November had not been vetted, and that the national leaders assigned to the Kavango West region had deliberately sidelined some delegates in favour of their own candidates.

The Kavango West members also complained that the election of regional treasurer did not happen at the conference.

The regional conference, held last Thursday, elected Rosa Kavara, Sirkka Ausiku, Joseph Sivaky Sikongo and Remigius Siyave as candidates for central committee positions at the November congress.

There was no election for the regional executive, with David Hipulwa remaining as coordinator.

In Kavango East, presidential affairs minister Frans Kapofi was elected to represent the region and contest for a central committee position at the party's congress, alongside regional information secretary Bony Wakudumo, Loise Garosas and Verna Sinimbo.

Aggrieved members said delegates at the conference were not from the regional structures, and also accused the regional secretary for information, Wakudumo, of coming up with his own list of delegates at the conference, and for inserting Kapofi as a congress delegate.

Hipulwa this week told The Namibian that the election of the regional treasurer did not take place because of time constraints, and that delegates were not vetted to contest for the post.

He said no one at the conference was sidelined, and the people complaining were pushing their own political agenda.

The regional coordinator added that the delegates at the conference were not vetted because they were not standing for any positions, and that the regional executive was not responsible for vetting delegates.

"People do not need to be vetted to go to congress. Vetting is only done for the conference when you are standing for positions at regional level," he stated.

"We will conduct elections in due course when candidates for the positions are vetted by the politburo," said Hipulwa.

Mbumba on Wednesday said he has yet to receive the regional reports, and therefore could not comment on the allegations.

"It will be premature for me to comment on things that I do not have," the SG said.

Earlier this week, the party's secretary for information, Helmut Angula, said the party's central committee meeting held last Saturday had endorsed the reports of all regional conferences, apart from Kavango West and Omaheke.

The Namibian understands that there were also complaints from some members in the Otjozondjupa region who had petitioned the politburo last week, calling for the nullification of the regional conference results.

Otjozondjupa governor Otto Iipinge (one of those disputing the results) yesterday told The Namibian that Mbumba was ignoring their petition, and had deliberately left it out of the agenda of Saturday's meeting.

"As leaders, we are trying to keep the situation calm, but he is busy playing delaying tactics, and through those games, he is pushing Otjozondjupa to a boiling point. Apparently, he removed the item from the agenda. He is very selective in his dealings," Iipinge charged.