South Africa: Threats Against CRL Rights Commission Condemned

President Jacob Zuma has condemned the threats, harassment, intimidation and insults levelled against the leadership of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).

The chairperson of the commission, Thoko Xaluva-Mkhwanazi, has reported that she has received threats and insults based on the investigation they conducted into the commercialisation of religion and the abuse of people's belief systems in the country.

Other members have also been threatened.

The President has called for the respect of Chapter 9 institutions.

"Chapter 9 institutions are one of the cornerstones of our democracy. They have been established to strengthen the country's constitutional democracy and must be respected.

"The leaders of these institutions must be given the space to exercise their powers and perform their functions without fear," said President Zuma on Thursday.

He added that the security matters raised by the commission are also being looked into.

The President met with the leadership of the CRL this week who presented him the report entitled The Report of the Hearing on the Commercialization of Religion and Abuse of People's Belief Systems".

He has assured the commission of government's support of their work of promoting diversity and social cohesion in the country.

President Zuma added that they will ensure that the issues raised in the report will receive the necessary attention.