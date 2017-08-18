18 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibian Swimmers Ready to Shine in the U.S.

Windhoek — Swimmers Heleni Stergiadis and Zune Weber are ready to fly the Namibian flag high at the sixth junior world swimming championships next week.

The championships for boys aged 15 to 18 and girls aged 14 to17 are set for Indianapolis in the United States of America from 23 to 28 August.

Speaking during their capping ceremony at the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) on Wednesday, the girls said their biggest goal is to swim their personal bests, and gain points for future events.

Stergiadis said training was hard, but she is ready for the challenge.

"I know when in the States, my hard work will probably pay off because I really pushed myself to the limit at training," she noted.

NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya said the Namibia Swimming Federation should in future competitions have a bigger team that represents athletes from all over Namibia.

"I am happy that swimming in Namibia is transforming, but we want to have swimmers from the Kavango and Zambezi regions included in the team," he stated.

Mwiya acknowledged that resources are limited at the moment, but the commission would like the federation to make plans to reach athletes from all over the country.

Team manager Phinelia Stergiadis said the Namibian swimmers needed 600 points at the championships to qualify for the world swimming championships.

She said swimming is a demanding sport, and Namibian athletes have prepared well for this competition, which is going to be their first-ever major event.

"Our biggest goal is to get the country ranked high in the world at this junior competition," she added.

Three Namibian swimmers were supposed to represent the country at the championships, but Roman Wantenaar, the only male athlete in the team, broke his hand on Tuesday.

The team departs on Sunday. The athletes are coached by Janis Stergiadis.

Nampa

Namibia

