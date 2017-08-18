As part of its commitment to develop the academic potential of young Namibians, Standard Bank is investing a total of close to N$1 million for this academic year through its Corporate Social Investment Bursary Scheme to 7 students.

The Bank's Head of Capital, Isdor Angula and the Acting Head of Marketing Sigrid Tjijorokisa recently caught up with six of the seven bursary beneficiaries, who are also conducting their holiday experience work at the bank.

The students are; Petrus Nathinge a 2nd year Actuarial Science student at the University of Cape Town, Ndahafa Alex, 1st year Earth Science Bachelors Degree student at the University of Stellenbosch, Elrich Tsauseb who' studying a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering at the Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST), Bianca Mungunda a 2nd year Actuarial Science student at the University of Cape Town, Anza Lombard a 4th year Honours Degree in Property Science at NUST, Andreas Shiimi who is studying his first year Bachelors Degree in Economics and Finance at the University of Cape Town and Felicia Mwenyo who is undertaking her Honours Degree at the University of Stellenbosch.

Through its bursary scheme the bank believes that a university education should not just be a privilege limited to those who can afford but also who come disadvantaged backgrounds with potential to excel academically. The bank further encouraged the students to work hard and continue performing well in their academic studies. The latest Standard Bank bursaries are funded under the bank's CSI Programme.