Thirteen teams will slug it out for the Foni Berefet District Sports Nawettan staked prize for the 2017/18 season.

Group A comprises Somita, GBoS FC, Besse United, Madcobra and Adams FC with group B making up Ndemban Jola -one the heavyweights of the tourney -, Amsterdam United, hosts Bereft United and Late Tumani FC.

Group C is the making of Jolakoto United, Kanjangbina United Late Alh. Omar Barry FC and serial finalists Sutusinjang -one of the district's most formidable sides.