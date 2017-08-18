Gambia: Two Members Sworn-in As Judicial Service Commissioners

The president, His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of two newly appointed members of the Judicial Service Commission at a ceremony held at state house in Fajara, Friday 17 August, 2017.

The members are Lamin Ceesay of Jarumeh Koto, who was nominated by the National Assembly and Bolong L.K Jatta of Busumbala, appointment by President Adama Barrow himself.

Speaking to the press shortly after their induction ceremony, Mr. Bolong L.K Jatta, the appointed member expressed delight for being appointed as Judicial Service Commissioner and been given the chance to reform the judiciary system.

"I am ready to endeavour as a citizen of this country. I will cooperate with the people in the system to reform the judicial system as expected of me," said Jatta.

Also speaking, Mr. Lamin Ceesay, former National Assembly member for Sami constituency and now a member of the Judicial Service Commission also expressed his appreciation.

Mr. Lamin Ceesay

"I have been in the national assembly for five years and with that experience, I hope I will be able to deliver to expectation. Everybody knows that Gambians have lost confidence in the judicial system of the Gambia under the past administration. Thus we will do our utmost to make sure that, the confidence is restored," he said.

Chief Justice of the Gambia, Dr. Assan Jallow, said it was an important occasion for the judiciary system of the Gambia, adding that the appointment forms part of the reform processes in the judicial system of The Gambia to strengthen the institutions within the judiciary and to ensure that not only it is independent but is efficient as well.

Chief Justice added that the two new members have a mammoth of community experience in them and this will be very useful to the community. He expressed confidence that they will discharge their responsibilities with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

The Judicial Service Commission plays a very important role in the dispensation of justice in the Gambia. It is responsible for recommending appointments of all the judges and magistrates and for advising the President and the government at large on measures which need to be taken to improve efficiency.

According to a press release from the Office of the Chief Justice, "The JSC is mandated under the constitution to recommend the appointment of Judges, Magistrates and Senior Officials of the Judiciary. It is also mandated to advise on the improvement of the machinery of justice."