Gambia: Injury-Prone Kamara Scores Debut Ligue 2 Goal

France-based Gambian midfielder Hassane Kamara announced his presence in the French Ligue 2 this week with a delectable goal.

The 23-year-old joined Stade Reims last year but soon got loaned to Paris FC where successive injuries truncated his progress there.

He has however returned at end of the loan spell, determined to establish himself in Reims.

The left-footed attacking midfielder was thrown into the mix fifteen minutes from time against Tours.

Kamara wasted no time to rise up to expectations, planting home the game's only goal to win the points for Reims.

Reacting to his goal, he said: 'I'm back! I see that my control is a bit long, I went full sprint! This is my first goal and it is very important for the whole team. We are already thinking about next week.'

Reims sits joint- top on nine points in three matches without a draw or a defeat. Up next for Reims is a tie against Bourg-en-Bress