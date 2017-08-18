Gambia: Striker Manneh to Know Future in Two Weeks

Ousmann Manneh will know in two weeks whether or not he stays with German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

The attacker is fronting transfer discussions following news that he's not in Bremen coach's plans for the new season.

Manneh had an unforgettable six-game run in the very pinnacle of German football last campaign but Bremen want to ensure his quick development and have tailored a loan scheme to ensure his progress continues.

Overtures have come from clubs in The Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland but a loan to the German second tier looks much more feasible.

Erzegbirge Aue in the Bundesliga B were reported to have brokered a deal in principle but the monster fees the Gambian youngster is on, scuppered the deal.

Bremen's Sporting Director Frank Baumann though remains hopeful Ousman's situation could be resolved in two weeks' time.

'We have enough options in the (A) squad but we also firmly believe that Manneh will be lent out in the next two weeks,' Baumann says of the refugee-turned professional player's situation.

Bremen scouted Manneh after he impressed for a lower division German side in 2015, a year after arriving in Germany an unaccompanied teenager.