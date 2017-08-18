Gambia: Sanneh Unfazed By Transfer Exit Claims

Denmark-based Gambian defender Bubacarr Sanneh is unwary of reports liking him with exiting club side, AC Horsens.

The 22-year-old is on the wish-lists of a plethora of sides from in and outside of the Scandinavian country.

China's Super League was mooted as a likely destination for the centre-back but that claim got quashed the moment it came up.

Sanneh made no secret of his desire for a switch to the EPL, Italian Serie A or Germany in a previous interview with Foroyaa Sport but interest is yet to come from clubs in these trio nations making a stay in Denmark all the more likely.

Gaffer Bo Henriksen last week lifted the lid on the player's much discussed future, saying negotiations have been opened with the club for Sanneh to extend his deal.

And asked this week about the uncertainty beclouding his future Bubacarr said he's focused on matches for Horsens and is unfazed by transfer rumours.

'Everything (about a transfer extension) is possible. But I have also informed (coach) Bo that I'm fully focused on the matches for the club. Contract extensions, club transfers, etc. are not a topic for me right now,' Sanneh says.

Hosens are aware of the scorpion's growing worth and look resigned to the prospect of parting with the centre-back in the not-too distant-future.

For now, top on the club's priorities is resisting the bombardments of enquiries from suitors and keeping him for at least one more year.

That will make financial sense for the club provided they agree terms with the player to tie him down to a revised contract.