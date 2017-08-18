Gambia: Alagie Sosseh On a Scoring Rebirth

Veteran Scorpion Alagie Sosseh is a man on a scoring revival after becoming the highest scoring African in the Swedish Division One. The left-sided scorer is slowly picking the form that once made him a top priority transfer target two years ago in the Norwegian Premier League.

Sosseh departed the Suprettan after partying ways with club side Frej to take a fall by one division to ply his trade with Aprokolis, an outfit in the Division One-Sweden's equivalent of third division. The 31-year-old, who became the first Gambian to star in the Iranian top flight, is on an impressive goal scoring run, netting six times already in the ongoing league campaign.

His goals have been pertinent in Akropolis climbing third in the standings, just one place behind the only available two promotion spots to the second tier. A defender-turned striker, Alagie this week stunned premier league club Hammarby with an early goal in the Swedish Cup, a goal which has the forward's goal tally soaring to a combined seven so far.

Hammarby however turned the tables around to score thrice to progress to the third round play-offs.