18 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kiraitu Murungi Sworn in as Second Meru Governor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Muchui

Governor-elect Kiraitu Murungi and his deputy Titus Ntuchiu have taken oath of office in a function attended by hundreds of residents.

The occasion was attended by former deputy governor Raphael Muriungi, Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi, Public Service Commission Chairperson Margaret Kobia, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia among other leaders.

The instruments of office were presented to Governor Murungi by the former deputy governor.

Former Meru governor Peter Munya skipped the event.

YOUTH

Mr Murungi said he is keen on making Meru one of the best governed and richest counties in the country.

"We shall invest heavily in agriculture and infrastructure. We will automate revenue collection to bring an end to loss of revenue. I will engage professionals and elected leaders who will make Meru great," Mr Murungi said.

He said his government would create opportunities for the youth to address joblessness and also engage them in running of his government through the Meru Economic and Social Council as well as county, sub-county and ward development boards.

"As governor, I will establish a Meru youth development program that will nurture talents, put up a youth ministry led by a youthful county executive. I promise to establish a Meru Youth Service to equip the youth with necessary skills for local development activities," said Mr Murungi.

WARDS

The governor said he would allocate Sh20 million every year for development of wards.

He asked former governor Peter Munya to accept defeat saying politicking was over.

"The referee has already blown the whistle to mark the end of the game. Let Mr Munya join us in making Meru great. However, anyone who was involved in corruption will be prosecuted," he said.

Reading a speech on behalf of Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, Prof Kaimenyi lauded Mr Murungi as a leader with a good development record.

"The Meru people made a brilliant choice of electing Mr Murungi. The journey of making Meru great has begun," Prof Kaimenyi said.

In his speech, Mr Kiunjuri said the Jubilee government would continue to support the governors.

Mr Ntuchiu said their government would ruthlessly deal with corruption and deliver all development pledges.

Kenya

'Al-Shabaab' Beheads Three, Torches Houses in Witu, Lamu

Suspected Al-Shabaab fighters have beheaded there people and torched houses in dawn attack on Maleli Village of Witu in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.