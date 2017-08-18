Kenya: Kiraitu Murungi Sworn in as Second Meru Governor

Governor-elect Kiraitu Murungi and his deputy Titus Ntuchiu have taken oath of office in a function attended by hundreds of residents.

The occasion was attended by former deputy governor Raphael Muriungi, Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi, Public Service Commission Chairperson Margaret Kobia, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia among other leaders.

The instruments of office were presented to Governor Murungi by the former deputy governor.

Former Meru governor Peter Munya skipped the event.

YOUTH

Mr Murungi said he is keen on making Meru one of the best governed and richest counties in the country.

"We shall invest heavily in agriculture and infrastructure. We will automate revenue collection to bring an end to loss of revenue. I will engage professionals and elected leaders who will make Meru great," Mr Murungi said.

He said his government would create opportunities for the youth to address joblessness and also engage them in running of his government through the Meru Economic and Social Council as well as county, sub-county and ward development boards.

"As governor, I will establish a Meru youth development program that will nurture talents, put up a youth ministry led by a youthful county executive. I promise to establish a Meru Youth Service to equip the youth with necessary skills for local development activities," said Mr Murungi.

WARDS

The governor said he would allocate Sh20 million every year for development of wards.

He asked former governor Peter Munya to accept defeat saying politicking was over.

"The referee has already blown the whistle to mark the end of the game. Let Mr Munya join us in making Meru great. However, anyone who was involved in corruption will be prosecuted," he said.

Reading a speech on behalf of Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, Prof Kaimenyi lauded Mr Murungi as a leader with a good development record.

"The Meru people made a brilliant choice of electing Mr Murungi. The journey of making Meru great has begun," Prof Kaimenyi said.

In his speech, Mr Kiunjuri said the Jubilee government would continue to support the governors.

Mr Ntuchiu said their government would ruthlessly deal with corruption and deliver all development pledges.