South Africa: Steyn Still '2 or 3 Weeks' Away From Return

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn says he is still "two or three weeks away" from a return to cricket.

The 34-year-old confirmed on Friday that he would be returning to the Titans in Pretoria from the start of the new domestic season, bringing an end to his relationship with the Cape Cobras.

Steyn has not played since November last year when he injured his shoulder while on Proteas duty against Australia in Perth.

That setback threatened to bring his international career to an end, but Steyn then took to Instagram on Thursday to post that "The wait is over", prompting speculation that he was ready to return.

But, in confirming his move back to the Titans, Steyn confirmed on Friday that he wasn't ready just yet.

"If you look at any other domestic player that is about to start the season, I'd say I'm on the same level as they are right now," Steyn confirmed.

"I'm probably two or three weeks away from playing my first game, which I am really excited about.

"Once I walk into the team my job will be to lead the attack; bowl fast and try and take wickets."

The Proteas are next in action when they take on Bangladesh in two Test matches in September and October.

Given the new time frame, Steyn is likely to be available for selection for that series.

