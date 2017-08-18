South Africa: ANC Strangling the Truth - Makhosi Khoza

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: ANC MP Makhosi Khoza. Right: President Jacob Zuma.

Dissident African National Congress MP Makhosi Khoza says she feels like a spouse in an abusive relationship, hoping things will get better.

"Like a wife in an abusive relationship, I'm still hoping that sanity would prevail but at some point I have to confront the reality that the ANC is in the Moral Intensive Care Unit," she said in a Facebook post on Friday.

"It is clinically dead, only a miracle could rescue it. Is it time to pull off the plug, kiss goodbye? I wonder. If it survives, will it return to its former glory?

"They cannot wait to fire me from the ANC. Eish! I'm also disturbing them from their looting," she wrote.

She was fired as chairperson of Parliament's public service and administration committee on Thursday, August 17. She pointed out that the day marked 35 years since anti-apartheid activist Ruth First was assassinated and 35 years since she began her association with the ANC.

Disciplinary charges

"My ANC chose to prosecute truth, strangulate [sic] honesty, assassinate its mission, protect corruption?" Khoza started her post.

She said the ANC study group on public service and administration on Tuesday morning, August 15, found her guilty of "voting with my moral conscience" in the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on August 8.

On Tuesday, five ANC MPs boycotted her committee's meeting. The ANC said she was removed as chairperson due to an "irretrievable breakdown of trust" between her and ANC MPs on the committee.

This was due to her public utterances ahead of the motion of no confidence vote in Zuma and her public attacks on ANC leaders and those in the ANC caucus who voted against the motion.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu accused her of alienating her colleagues in the committee and insulting them.

Khoza said she would face disciplinary charges in her home province, KwaZulu-Natal, on September 10. The national ANC would then discipline her.

"Notwithstanding I have been banished and am on death row for the same charges. It does not end there my children are also sentenced to intimidation and death threats for supporting their mother who is fighting corruption.

"Under apartheid I was detained without trial at age 14 for following my moral conscience. The RSA Constitution 1996 is on my side but not the ANC.

"I fought apartheid and I will fight corruption because both are enemies of my people. They are equally responsible for unemployment, poverty, destruction of moral fibre and are the root cause of the pain and suffering of my people."

Manana assault

She said it was August - women's month - but President Jacob Zuma was still president and assault accused Mduduzi Manana still deputy minister of higher education and training.

Manana faces two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly assaulting two women at the Cubana nightclub in Fourways, Johannesburg, last weekend.

"I'm a thorn in the ANC flesh for betraying our mission. I'm not capturable and corruptible. When you get a promotion in the ANC today, chances are that you might be captured. When you are demoted, you must be doing something right. It sounds abnormal, Eish!"

"Please be assured I shall never betray my moral conscience. Lies die truth never does. I don't live for today only, I live for future generations."

She would not join the DA and looked forward to being an ANC backbencher in the National Assembly.

News24