Gambia: Lotto Gaming Gambia Rolls Out D400,000 to Lucky Winners

Lotto Gaming Gambia Limited over weekend paid D399,950 to four lucky winners of their jackpot raffle.

The four lucky winners are Ousman Mboob, Lamin Jarju, Fesinka Manneh and Amie Sarr.

Ousman Mboob and Lamin Jarju each received D157,500 and Fesinka Manneh received D50,000 and Amie Sarr, who won football betting received D34,750.

Speaking to reporters, senior marketing manager, Mbinko Jammeh, disclosed that the presentation was made for four different types of wins, two people that won the jackpot of more than three hundred thousand and each was given D157,500, for Sunday jackpot.

She said the Monday jackpot was fifty thousand dalasi won by one Fesinka Manneh and the betting was won by one Amie Sarr, who received D34,950.

She stressed that Lotto Gaming would continue to uphold the trust bestowed on them by customers, adding that the two jackpots were won at their Latrikunda office and the betting was won at their main office in Westfield.

According to her, it was a big and proud achievement for lotto gaming to make the payment live on GRTS to attract more customers and to show transparency to its customers.

She disclosed that since the resumption of Lotto Gaming this was the biggest presentation that they have made at a go to customers.