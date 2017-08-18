Namibia: Vehicle Runs Over Cyclist

An unidentified cyclist was run over and killed by a motor vehicle on Wednesday night at the Okatope village in the Ohangwena region.

According to Ohangwena police spokesperson, sergeant Abner Kaume Itumba, the driver of a Toyota pickup allegedly spotted the cyclist in the middle of the road too late to avoid the accident, which occurred at about 23h00. The body of the cyclist, a man estimated to be between 30-35 years old, was taken to the Engela State Hospital mortuary.

Itumba appealed to people who are missing a family member to contact detective warrant officer Panduleni Shihepo of the Ohangwena Police Station on 0813365150.

In another accident in Ohangwena region, Wilhelm Ananias died on Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle in which he was travelling was involved in a head-on collision with a truck at the Ouhongo village on the Okalongo-Omafo road.

According to Itumba, Ananias (age unknown), who was driving a Nissan double-cab pickup from Onhuno village, and the driver of the truck were both trying to avoid hitting cyclists riding in the centre of the road.

"During this process, the right front tyre of the truck burst, causing driver Fidelis Shilofuela to lose control and the vehicles colliding, resulting in Ananias' death on the spot," Itumba said.

Shilofuela sustained no injuries. A passenger in the bakkie, Setson Sheefeni, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Engela State Hospital.