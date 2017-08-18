Gambia: Fatty, Senegal PM Meet in Dakar

Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty on Thursday met with the Prime Minister of Senegal Abdoulla Boun Dione, assuring him of greater cooperation in the areas of peace and security.

Fatty was accompanied by his Senegalese counterpart Abdoulai Daouda Diallo, as he leads a high level delegation to a landmark security cooperation summit in Dakar.

And he told Prime Minister Boun Dione that President Adama Barrow was desirous of the need for Senegal to remain The Gambia's strongest partner in the critical area of security.

He said: "I have my team here including the police and immigration - and I've tasked them to work closely with their counterparts here in Senegal. We have a very good stand; a very good working condition; and a very good chemistry - and this is going to help our cooperation."

For his part, Prime Minister Abdoula Boun Dione said Senegal appreciates the traditional cordial and strong relationship with The Gambia.

He said: "We should continue to see Senegal and The Gambia as one. We are the same and we have common aspirations. We should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning core interests including security."

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty Wednesday afternoon paid a special visit to Senegal's police academy, where he interacted with the trainee police officers. The international academy is equipped with start-of-the-art training equipment and facilities. Close to 2000 recruits are enrolled in the academy. Minister Fatty expressed admiration over the facility, saying The Gambia would need one in the professionalization of law enforcement.