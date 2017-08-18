At the dawn of the World Humanitarian Day 2017, humanitarian partners are coming together to reaffirm that civilians caught in conflict are not a target through the United Nations #NotATarget movement.

Namibians are invited to join the global community in reaffirming that civilians caught in conflict are #NotATarget by signing the petition at worldhumanitarianday.org.

This year, the World Humanitarian Day held every year on 19 August, pays tribute to aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service and rallies support for people affected by crises around the world.

The #NotATarget campaign follows the UN Secretary-General's report on protection of civilians, which was launched earlier this year, based on the reality that conflict is exacting a massive toll on people's lives.

Trapped in wars that are not of their making, millions of civilians are forced to hide or run for their lives. Children are taken out of school, families are displaced from their homes, and communities are torn apart, while the world is not doing enough to stop their suffering.

At the same time, health and aid workers who risk their lives to care for people affected by violence are increasingly being targeted.