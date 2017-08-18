18 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Residents Stage Service Delivery Protest in Hout Bay

A small group of residents blocked the road leading to the Hout Bay harbour on Friday morning in apparent dissatisfaction over service delivery, City of Cape Town officials said.

Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said between 50 and 60 people were protesting on Harbour Road and Northshore Drive.

City traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said they had closed a portion of Harbour Road where it met Princess Street.

Green municipal bins were set alight, while rocks and concrete also lay about the area.

