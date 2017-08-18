Rwanda: Kagame Sworn In

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/New Times

Zambian President Edgar Lungu is welcomed by Stella Ford Mugabo, the Minister in Charge of Cabinet Affairs.

12:00PM: At around 11:50 AM on Friday morning, President Paul Kagame took oath of office as President of Rwanda.

Kagame was sworn in by the Chief Justice Prof. Sam Rugege with the First Lady Mrs Jeanette Kagame by his side and applause from the crowd.

The swearing in was witnessed by about 20 heads of state from all across Africa, representatives of countries and international organisations as well as over 25,000 Rwandans at the Amahoro National Stadium.

Thousands others followed proceedings from giant screens mounted outside the stadiums with millions following from television sets across the country.

Following the administration of oath, president Kagame received symbolic instruments of power which include a copy of the constitution, national flag and the coat of arms from the Chief Justice.

Rwanda Defence Forces chief of Defence Staff General Patrick Nyamvumba handed the President a shield and sword symbolic of national defence.

Kagame inspected a guard of honour which was preceded by the national anthem.

Kagame takes oath of office two weeks after he was re-elected into office by an overwhelming 98.7 per cent beating Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.