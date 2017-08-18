18 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kagame Sworn In

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/New Times
Zambian President Edgar Lungu is welcomed by Stella Ford Mugabo, the Minister in Charge of Cabinet Affairs.
By Collins Mwai

12:00PM: At around 11:50 AM on Friday morning, President Paul Kagame took oath of office as President of Rwanda.

Kagame was sworn in by the Chief Justice Prof. Sam Rugege with the First Lady Mrs Jeanette Kagame by his side and applause from the crowd.

The swearing in was witnessed by about 20 heads of state from all across Africa, representatives of countries and international organisations as well as over 25,000 Rwandans at the Amahoro National Stadium.

Thousands others followed proceedings from giant screens mounted outside the stadiums with millions following from television sets across the country.

Following the administration of oath, president Kagame received symbolic instruments of power which include a copy of the constitution, national flag and the coat of arms from the Chief Justice.

Rwanda Defence Forces chief of Defence Staff General Patrick Nyamvumba handed the President a shield and sword symbolic of national defence.

Kagame inspected a guard of honour which was preceded by the national anthem.

Kagame takes oath of office two weeks after he was re-elected into office by an overwhelming 98.7 per cent beating Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

More on This

President Kagame's Inaugural Address

Today is a day of celebration and a day to thank each of you. Today is a day of renewal and gratitude. I would therefore… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.