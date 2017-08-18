18 August 2017

Zambia: PF Media Boss Cautions Hichilema Not to Abuse Nolle, but His Lawyer Says All Charges Stand Dropped

By Bwembya Mutale

The ruling Patriotic Front has advised freed UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to stop using the language that has the potential to bring anarchy in the country.

And the ruling party has advised the UPND Leader not to abuse the nolle prosequi that has been granted to him.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says Hichilema's remarks when he addressed his supporters at the party secretariat that he is ready to go back to prison if the PF does not stop the alleged arrest of his supporters was careless.

Chanda says the UPND leader should commit himself to good principles of democracy and the rule of law and desist from making statements bent on bringing confusion in the country.

He says such statements have the potential to undermine Zambia's judicial system.

But UPND and Hichilema's lawyer Jack Mwiimbu says contrary to assertions that his client had not been discharged, his client could not be arrested on the same matter.

Mwiimbu says the DPP did not enter the nolle but she dropped all the charges in the interest of the nation.

Mwiimbu argues that as it stands Hichilema has no case and that PF cannot bring any charge against him relating to treason now or in the future relating to the same matter.

