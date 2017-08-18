Kenya: 24 IEBC Officials Face Charges After Poll, Says Keriako Tobiko

Twenty-four IEBC officials are among 85 individuals facing prosecution over election-related offences.

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko on Friday said he was pursuing 70 criminal cases stemming from the August 8 General Election.

BRIBERY

This is according to a report from Mr Tobiko's office on electoral offences.

Another 59 individuals Mr Tobiko is prosecuting are non-IEBC officials while two are politicians.

The poll-related offences range from bribery, failure to perform official duty, illegal possession of ballot papers, impersonation and murder.

The majority of the accused, at 19, are facing the charge of failing to perform official duty followed by those accused of bribery-- at 17.

Some 20 other individuals are facing charges classified as "others" in the report, without further details.

PROSECUTORS

There is only one reported murder case and three cases of impersonation while for the offence of unlawful possession of ballot papers, there are 10 cases so far.

Both Mr Tobiko's office and the Judiciary had before the General Election said they were well prepared to handle poll-related cases.

According Mr Tobiko, 105 prosecutors have been tasked with securing convictions in election-related cases.

"The DPP assures members of the public that his office has put in place election preparedness measures aimed at ensuring that all cases of criminal nature will be dealt with effectively and suspects brought to account," Mr Tobiko said a statement before polls.

COURTS

Following the March 4, 2013 General Elections, there were a total of 188 election petitions filed in court.

Judiciary had already hinted at receiving a higher number than this following this year's elections and had indicated its preparedness in hearing and determining the same.

Over 380 magistrates as well as judges have been trained on Election Dispute Resolution.