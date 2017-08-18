18 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir Arrived in Kigali for the Inauguration Ceremony

Kigali — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Friday attended the inauguration ceremony of President Paul Kagame, in the presence of 21 heads of state and government.

President Bashir arrived here Friday for the ceremony marking the induration of President Kagame for a third term in office.

President Bashir left Khartoum early morning Friday heading a delegation that includes the Minister of the Presidency of the Republic Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul, and the State Minister at the Presidency and Director of the President's offices, Hatim Hassan Bakheet.

President Kagame, following the military parade and the opening ceremony, spoke of the need for economic integration among African countries.

He also stressed the need that youth and women be empowered.

