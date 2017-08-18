Kenya: Chris Msando's Body Arrives in Kisumu on Way to Siaya

The body of slain IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando has arrived at the Kisumu International Airport before being taken to his rural home in Lifunga Kobiero, Siaya County, for burial tomorrow.

The body arrived aboard a Kenya Airways flight at 13.15pm accompanied by family members, including Mr Msando's widow Eve Buyu and children.

KILLED

The body will be taken home by road.

Leaders, led by Kisumu Governor-elect Anyang' Nyong'o, his wife Dorothy who is a relative of Mr Msando's widow and Kisumu Central MP-elect Fred Ouda received the body at the airport.

Mr Msando, who was the acting ICT director at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, went missing on July 28 and was found dead on July 31.

Police said he had been in the company of a woman, Ms Carol Ngumbe, who was also killed and their remains discovered in a bush in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

A post-mortem conducted by Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor and family pathologist Dr Bessie Byakika revealed that he was strangled.

EMOTIONS

"He died from strangulation and had incisions on his right arm but the rest of his body was intact," Dr Oduor said in the report.

Emotions ran high on Thursday during a requiem mass for the late ICT manager at the Consolata Shrines in Nairobi.

Speakers and his family called for justice.

Mrs Msando, the widow, wondered aloud why her husband was killed, how she would get on with her life without him and how she would take care of her five children -- aged between two and 17 -- on her own.

"I don't know where to start. I don't know what to tell you. All I have is why? Why? Why?" she said and fondly described Msando as a deeply loving man who witnessed the births of all their children at the delivery room.

THE ROT

Kisumu Governor-elect Anyang' Nyong'o termed Mr Msando's death as cruel, likening it to the assassination of Tom Joseph Mboya in 1969.

"There is something rotten in this country," Prof Nyong'o said, quoting playwright Shakespeare.

Other leaders who attended the mass included United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General Mukisha Kituyi, Mr Odinga's elder brother Oburu Oginga, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, and Kisumu Senator-elect Fred Outa.

"We shall continue to ask questions of who murdered Chris, and most importantly, who sent them to murder him so they can benefit from his death," Mr Wandayi said.