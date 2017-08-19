18 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Supporters Camp at Supreme Court Awaiting Petition

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Wailing and screams rent the air outside Kenya's Supreme Court ahead of the filing of a petition to challenge the victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta by the National Super Alliance.

Supporters of Raila Odinga, the NASA coalition flag bearer, amped for hours there waiting for their leaders.

By 5pm, only Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General Agnes Zani was seen walking to the court premises.

"Uhuru (Kenyatta) just give Baba (Raila Odinga) one day to stay at State House," wailed Rosyline Akinyi alias Mama Machungwa.

Akinyi, 56, has been supporting Odinga for more than a decade and firmly believes that it was his time to rule.

" I am ready to die, " she would say while lying on the tarmac.

"We want justice in this court for our leader," she asserted. The mother of six was optimistic that justice would be served.

Tens of supporters were carrying placards calling for apparent justice.

"Justice to prevail upon Kenyans," read one of them.

They also castigated police officers for allegedly using excessive force during the few days there was violence.

