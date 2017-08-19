Southern Africa: President Leaves for SADC Summit

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama left today for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation states that the summit will be held under the theme, Partnering with the Private Sector in Developing Industry and regional value-chains.

The summit is expected to, amongst others, deliberate on the status of the Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap, the socio-economic situation in the region, continental integration issues and the general political and security situation in the SADC region.

According to the press release, the summit was preceded by senior officials' meeting from Saturday to Monday, the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and the SADC Double Troika Summit on the today.

At the meeting, King Mswati III of Swaziland will hand over the SADC chairmanship to South African President, Jacob Zuma.

The president is accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mr Kenneth Matambo, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Mr Vincent Seretse and other senior government officials. President Khama is expected to return home tomorrow.

Source : Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation