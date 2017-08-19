18 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three Meet Horrific Death in Lamu 'Al-Shabaab' Attack

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
The Witu area, which is 34km from Mpeketoni in Lamu County.

Mombasa — At least three people were killed on Friday by suspected Al Shabaab militants in Witu Lamu County.

Police says the locals were hacked to death by the suspects with Coast regional police boss Larry Kieng adding that the attackers torched three houses in the same village.

The attack took place around midnight. "They attacked and butchered locals. The victims were beheaded after being dragged from their houses," said Kieng.

Kieng says they have dispatched a team to pursue the militants. Al Shabaab has remained a major security threat in Lamu county with their members using the vast Boni forest to wage terror.

The Kenya government has heighted security in the county following frequent attacks by the Somalia based terror group.

Last week, the government banned the use of the Lamu-Garsen Highway by passenger vehicles due to security concerns.

Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said they had reports that Al Shabaab were planning attacks on the route.

Kanyiri also said they thwarted attempts by the group to disrupt the just concluded General Election.

"We intensified patrols and deployed more officers strategically in areas mapped as potential hot spots and prevented attacks during the polls." said Kanyiri.

Kenya

Most Wanted 'Al-Shabaab' Leader Killed - Police

Anti-terror police have shot dead wanted terrorist Hussein Said Omar in Bamburi, Mombasa. He was one of the Al Shabaab… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.