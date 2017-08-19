Kenya: Three Meet Horrific Death in Lamu 'Al-Shabaab' Attack

Photo: Daily Nation

The Witu area, which is 34km from Mpeketoni in Lamu County.

Mombasa — At least three people were killed on Friday by suspected Al Shabaab militants in Witu Lamu County.

Police says the locals were hacked to death by the suspects with Coast regional police boss Larry Kieng adding that the attackers torched three houses in the same village.

The attack took place around midnight. "They attacked and butchered locals. The victims were beheaded after being dragged from their houses," said Kieng.

Kieng says they have dispatched a team to pursue the militants. Al Shabaab has remained a major security threat in Lamu county with their members using the vast Boni forest to wage terror.

The Kenya government has heighted security in the county following frequent attacks by the Somalia based terror group.

Last week, the government banned the use of the Lamu-Garsen Highway by passenger vehicles due to security concerns.

Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said they had reports that Al Shabaab were planning attacks on the route.

Kanyiri also said they thwarted attempts by the group to disrupt the just concluded General Election.

"We intensified patrols and deployed more officers strategically in areas mapped as potential hot spots and prevented attacks during the polls." said Kanyiri.