Mozambique: Prime Minister Launches New Government Publication

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Thursday night launched in Maputo a glossy bi-monthly government magazine, simply named “Revista Mocambique” (“Mozambique Magazine”).

The purpose of the magazine, he said, was “to inform the public of what has been done for the well-being of the Mozambican people by the most varied sectors of activity in the public sphere”.

It was thus “an important tool for publicizing the achievements of the government in implementing its five year programme, as well as for promoting the image, identity and cultural mosaic of our country”.

Rosario believed that regular publication of the magazine “will increase the availability of information and promote greater interaction between the public sector and Mozambican society at large”.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to reiterate the government's commitment to pluralism in the mass media “thus establishing the conditions for continual improvement in access to information for all Mozambicans”.

The government, he added, regarded the media as a priority partner “because of its contribution to forming an increasingly aware and informed public opinion, particularly with regard to promoting the values of peace, national unity and sustainable and inclusive development”.

The information published by the media, said Rosario, “has the power to become a source of knowledge for the public and to influence positively public participation in the country's development”.

The government, he continued, encourages the media “to continue making available to the public objective, up-to-date and useful information, in the context of consolidating our young democracy and fundamental freedoms”.

“Revista Mocambique” is owned and edited by the government press office (GABINFO). It is printed on high quality glossy paper by the Mozambican company Academica, and its 144 pages are lavishly illustrated. The content of the first issue mostly covers government activities in the first half of the year.

The magazine has a print run of 10,000 and a cover price of 200 meticais (about 3.3 US dollars). The first issue contains very little advertising, and so the magazine must certainly be operating at a loss.

All the articles are in Portuguese, but GABINFO staff say they intend future issues to be bilingual, carrying material in both Portuguese and English. Outside the country, the magazine will be distributed through Mozambican embassies and consulates.