18 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria to Start Bee Export By 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: PollyDot/Pixabay

Nigeria will start exporting bees to other countries next year, Dr Bidemi Ojeleye, National President, Federation of Bee keepers Association of Nigeria, has said.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that a European Union team had visited Nigeria for training and guidelines on the residue monitoring plans for bee export.

Ojeleye, who is also Director, Centre for Bee Research and Development, Ibadan, spoke with NAN on the side line of this year's "Honey Bee Day" in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria is working towards being listed among the EU bee exporting countries.

"For a trade in bees within the European Union, the general conditions that apply to 'other' live animals apply as the conditions are laid down in the EU Council Directive," he said.

Ojeleye said that Nigeria was blessed with clean organic honey which was globally ranked amongst the best in the world.

He said that the Federal Government has made available bee keeping equipment to interested youths at subsidised rates to popularise its production among young people.

According to him, the Federation of Bee keepers also hosted free training on bee production for interested youths across the country.

He said in addition to making honey, bees also pollinated all sorts of fruits, wild plants and vegetables.

"Bee products are used as raw materials for production of medicine, cosmetics and lost wax casting.

"Beekeeping generates income without destroying the habitat, while bees do not compete with any other livestock for food," he said.

Ojeleye said that the Federation coordinates all bees' activities and organisations in Nigeria and enlightens the public on the benefits of bee keeping.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates that of the 100 crop species that provide 90 per cent of food worldwide, 71 are pollinated by bees.

World Honey Bee Day, previously known as Honey Bee Awareness Day, was an initiative of beekeepers in the USA who petitioned the government in 2009 for an official day to honour honey bees and beekeeping.

Nigeria

Buhari Returns to Today

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country later on Saturday after spending more than 100… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.