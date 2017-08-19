18 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote Cement Rewards Customers, Dealers

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Three persons from Katsina have won the star and second prizes in the ongoing N480 million Dangote Cement 2nd edition of its retailer bonanza.

Alhaji Surajo Musa emerged winner of a star prize taking home a 40 feet container and 1200 bags of cement. Two others, Lawal Rabiu and AKH Yammawa, got a 20 feet container and 600 bags of cement each.

Presenting the awards, the North West Regional Manager of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr George Okoro, said that was one of the ways of honouring and taking along customers of the brand, adding that Dangote Cement was second to none.

In his remarks, the Katsina State Area Manager of Dangote Cement, Idris Yusuf, assured that the cement was well accepted by all and sundry giving the level of patronage recorded over the years noting that they were committed to ensuring quality was not compromised on their products.

