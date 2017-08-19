Nigeria: Man Accused of Raping 6-Year-Old Girl Gets N1 Million Bail

A 20-year-old man, Francis Yawu, accused of unlawfully detaining and defiling a six-year-old girl, was on Thursday granted N1 million bail by a Surulere Chief Magistrates' Court in Lagos.

The Magistrate, Mr Aro Lambo, who granted bail to the accused, ordered him to produce two sureties in like sum.

Lambo said one of the sureties must be a property owner within the jurisdiction of the court while the other must be a community leader or clergyman.‎

The magistrate said that the sureties should also provide evidence of tax payments to Lagos State Government.

Yawu, a resident of No. 38, Zamba St.,Itire area of Lagos State, had pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge that borders on defilement and unlawful detention.‎

‎‎The prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 17, at the same address.

‎‎Osayande said the accused, who live on the same street with the victim, "unlawfully detained and indecently had carnal knowledge of the six-year-old girl".‎‎

‎The offences contravened Sections 137, 135 and 144 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.‎

The magistrate said that the case file would be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecution for advice and adjourned the case till Oct. 5. (NAN)