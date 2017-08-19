The body of the former governor of Taraba state, Danbaba Suntai, who passed away few months ago in the United States has arrived Abuja.

Daily Trust learnt that the remains of the ex-governor arrived Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja earlier today.

His corpse was received by a delegation of the Taraba State government who were to convey it to Jalingo, Taraba's capital.

The wife of the late governor, Mrs. Hauwa Suntai was also sighted at the Abuja airport terminal around 7am accompanied by aides and security.

It will be recalled that Suntai died in a US hospital on June 27, 2017 after surviving a fatal air crash involving a plane he piloted himself about five years ago.