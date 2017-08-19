Burundi: Grenades Kill One, Injure 29 in Two Burundi Bars

One person was killed and 29 others injured in twin grenade attacks in a Bujumbura neighbourhood, police said on Friday.

Burundi police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said the grenades exploded in two local bars in Buyenzi on Thursday night.

"I was drinking at local bar at around 7pm when I heard a blast and everyone scattered I didn't know what had happened until I saw my elbow bleeding," said 27-year-old Leandre, one of the victims.

"Only one person died on spot but the number could rise," Mr Nkurikiye said, adding that the "criminals were among the customers."

He said three suspects had been arrested.

The attacks came barely a fortnight after two people were killed in a similar attack in the same neighbourhood.

The government said the attacks were not politically motivated.

Sporadic attacks

Burundi has seen a rise in grenade attacks across the country following the political crisis that erupted two years ago after President Pierre Nkurunziza launched bid for a controversial third term, which he went on to win.

Last month eight people were killed in a grenade attack at a local bar in northern Kayanza province.

Meanwhile, the police said it is conducting investigations into the killing of two unidentified persons whose bodies were discovered in Gitega and Mwaro respectively, two provinces east of Bujumbura.

Burundi's unrest has claimed between 500 and 2,000 lives and more than 400,000 Burundians have been forced into exile, rights groups and the UN say.