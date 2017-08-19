18 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Troops Kill 10 Boko Haram Militants in Borno

By Ibrahim Sawab

Maiduguri — Troops of the 8-Task Force Division under Operation Lafiya Dole have ambushed and killed 10 Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

The insurgents fell into an ambush laid by troops at 9:00pm on Wednesday as they attempted to sneak back into their swampy hideouts in the Lake Chad.

Army Spokesman at 8-Task Force Division in northern part of the state, Colonel Timothy Antigha, said, "In continuation of ongoing efforts to deny terrorists freedom of action in its area of responsibility, troops of 8 Task Force Division have neutralized 10 terrorists in Maza village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State."

He said the noose of troops had continued to tighten on Boko Haram terrorists, and that because of the wet season, the insurgents had resorted to the use of bicycles and carts as means of transportation.

