Nigeria: Emirates Opens 57 Extra Hajj Flights, With 700 Bookings From Lagos

Lagos — Emirates will operate extra flights to Jeddah to convey thousands of pilgrims to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

The airline has disclosed it will be operating 45 additional flights to Jeddah and 12 additional flights to Medina from yesterday until 11 September to help serve the million pilgrims expected to travel to the Holy City of Mecca during Hajj this year.

The airline in a statement on Thursday said the additional services would run in parallel with Emirates' normal scheduled services to Jeddah, as Hajj bookings from Lagos alone have topped 700.

Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Iran, Adil Al Ghaith said, "Travelling for Hajj is a unique experience for Muslims around the world, and we expect over 20,000 pilgrims to travel with us this year. With a sizeable increase in demand for air travel during this period, Emirates is helping to make the journey more seamless for the scores of pilgrims making their way to the Holy City of Mecca. Whether it's in the air or on the ground, Emirates aims to provide all its customers with the best experience in line with their faith, particularly at this significant time and important journey."

On flights from Jeddah, Hajj passengers can bring up to 5 litres of holy water (Zamzam) which will be placed in special areas in the cargo hold.

The airline added that Hajj passengers will enjoy extra generous Emirates baggage allowance of up to 35kg in Economy Class, 40kg in Business Class and 50kg in first class.