17 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Emirates Opens 57 Extra Hajj Flights, With 700 Bookings From Lagos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Emirates will operate extra flights to Jeddah to convey thousands of pilgrims to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

The airline has disclosed it will be operating 45 additional flights to Jeddah and 12 additional flights to Medina from yesterday until 11 September to help serve the million pilgrims expected to travel to the Holy City of Mecca during Hajj this year.

The airline in a statement on Thursday said the additional services would run in parallel with Emirates' normal scheduled services to Jeddah, as Hajj bookings from Lagos alone have topped 700.

Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Iran, Adil Al Ghaith said, "Travelling for Hajj is a unique experience for Muslims around the world, and we expect over 20,000 pilgrims to travel with us this year. With a sizeable increase in demand for air travel during this period, Emirates is helping to make the journey more seamless for the scores of pilgrims making their way to the Holy City of Mecca. Whether it's in the air or on the ground, Emirates aims to provide all its customers with the best experience in line with their faith, particularly at this significant time and important journey."

On flights from Jeddah, Hajj passengers can bring up to 5 litres of holy water (Zamzam) which will be placed in special areas in the cargo hold.

The airline added that Hajj passengers will enjoy extra generous Emirates baggage allowance of up to 35kg in Economy Class, 40kg in Business Class and 50kg in first class.

Nigeria

Buhari Returns to Today

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country later on Saturday after spending more than 100… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.