Nigeria: Hunters Kill Two Boko Haram Commanders

Yola — Local hunters in Madagali have ambushed a group of Boko Haram fighters, killing two commanders and recovering weapons.

A spokesman of the hunters in the area, Ali Hammanjulde, said the insurgents were on their way to attack a community on Tuesday night when the hunters intercepted them.

"We intercepted them following an intelligence tip about their movement in the area. We killed two of their commanders and recovered a few weapons while many of them escaped with wounds," he stated.

The chairman of Madagali Local Government, Yusuf Muhammad confirmed the incident, saying the hunters recovered two brand new AK47 rifles and three magazines at Wagga.

Boko Haram insurgents had carried out several overnight attacks in the area in the last two weeks, killing civilians and setting houses ablaze after carting away food and medical supplies.

Madagali had been under the control of Boko Haram for nearly a year until its liberation by Nigerian military in 2015.

Meanwhile, Adamawa State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh who briefed journalists after the weekly State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday said the state government would increase support for hunters and vigilante groups in the conflict areas.