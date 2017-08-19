Nigeria: D'Tigress Have First Training Session in Bamako

Nigeria senior female basketball team D'Tigress yesterday held their first training session since arriving Mali's capital Bamako for the 2017 Women's Afro Basket tournament which starts today.

According to reports the training at the Bamako stadium began 2.30pm Nigerian time and lasted 3 hours before the team went for the traditional photo shoot for the competition.

The Mfon Udoka led team which landed in the West African country on Wednesday will be seeking to win the title it had won in 2003 and 2005. Nigeria was second runner-up in 1997 and 2015.

The playing staff made up of 14 players was led by Captain Aisha Mohammed (University of Virginia) and third overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

The Technical crew consists of two assistant coaches, Peter Ahmedu and Ochuko Okworogun, while Udoka is the General Manager.